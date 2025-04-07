The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,171,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,709,369 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 3.85% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $1,222,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 266,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,168,000 after acquiring an additional 22,983 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,040,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $113.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.47 and a 1 year high of $125.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.47.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 13,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.20, for a total value of $1,539,773.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,661.60. This trade represents a 29.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $143,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,385,250. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,343 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,337. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HIG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Barclays raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.47.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

