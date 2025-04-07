The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Southeast Asset Advisors LLC

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,080 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho downgraded Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $29.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average of $31.51. The company has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.44.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.80%.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.