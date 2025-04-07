Theta Fuel (TFUEL) One Day Volume Hits $9.07 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $204.73 million and approximately $9.07 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0297 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00021024 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00005606 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,899,388,709 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.