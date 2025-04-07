Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Energy Transfer by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 23,987,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $469,920,000 after buying an additional 1,723,683 shares during the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $16,083,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 1,572.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 750,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,699,000 after purchasing an additional 705,475 shares during the period. Mercuria Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $12,734,000. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $10,774,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.09.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

NYSE:ET opened at $16.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.46. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.74%. On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

