Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atmos Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 158.4% during the 4th quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF stock opened at $27.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average is $29.05. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $31.21.

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

