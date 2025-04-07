Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $371,000 Position in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.18% of SPDR Global Dow ETF worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,802,000 after purchasing an additional 31,989 shares in the last quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 255.8% in the fourth quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC now owns 71,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 51,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Global Dow ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,203,000.

Shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF stock opened at $126.22 on Monday. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a 52 week low of $121.46 and a 52 week high of $144.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.16 million, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4467 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

