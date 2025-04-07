Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Invests $293,000 in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,014 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $881,470,000 after purchasing an additional 281,342 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at about $523,981,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 761,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,626,000 after buying an additional 97,515 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 262.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 570,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,146,000 after buying an additional 413,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 517,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,734,000 after buying an additional 48,800 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $42,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Kang purchased 1,500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $680,000 and have sold 22,998 shares worth $7,671,926. 9.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSTR opened at $293.61 on Monday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $543.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.12 and a beta of 3.36.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

Several research firms have commented on MSTR. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.09.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

