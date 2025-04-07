Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 136 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $562,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,834,765. This represents a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.44.

Read Our Latest Report on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $126.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $186.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.23.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.