Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Takes $262,000 Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,137,000 after purchasing an additional 29,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 689,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,441,000 after acquiring an additional 16,246 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 511,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,193,000 after acquiring an additional 44,931 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,305,000 after purchasing an additional 18,661 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 7.8 %

KNSL opened at $459.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $457.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $461.99. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.12 and a twelve month high of $531.79.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $412.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.32 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 28.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $535.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $468.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on KNSL

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.