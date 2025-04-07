Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Takes $262,000 Position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TARS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after acquiring an additional 28,130 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 236.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $763,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 145,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 18,019 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $154,654.89. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 58,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,687,458.53. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $330,093.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,273,628.80. This represents a 9.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,542 shares of company stock worth $1,581,173 in the last ninety days. 8.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TARS shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TARS opened at $47.02 on Monday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $57.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.82.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.08. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.86% and a negative net margin of 103.64%. The firm had revenue of $66.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.