Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Takes $383,000 Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGUS. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $653,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 356,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,480,000 after acquiring an additional 25,786 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 942.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 27,663 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of CGUS opened at $30.26 on Monday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.63 and a 52-week high of $36.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.0852 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

