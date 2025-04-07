Titleist Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,633 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Titleist Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 694.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,273,000 after acquiring an additional 689,315 shares during the last quarter. Astra Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 10,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 101,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $36.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.32.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

