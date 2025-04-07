Titleist Asset Management LLC Has $816,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,872,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5,975.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,076,000 after purchasing an additional 532,085 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 515,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,353,000 after buying an additional 10,836 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of IWF stock opened at $325.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $388.12 and a 200-day moving average of $392.22. The company has a market cap of $86.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $311.80 and a 52 week high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

