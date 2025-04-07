Titleist Asset Management LLC Sells 825 Shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Titleist Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,890,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 383.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Down 4.8 %

IHAK stock opened at $43.70 on Monday. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $53.01. The firm has a market cap of $834.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.63.

About iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

