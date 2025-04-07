tomiNet (TOMI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.08 Million

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. In the last seven days, tomiNet has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar. One tomiNet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. tomiNet has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $10.09 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78,261.67 or 0.99620442 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77,875.17 or 0.99128464 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

tomiNet Profile

tomiNet was first traded on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 1,103,788,656 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,093,064,989 tokens. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/news. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. The Reddit community for tomiNet is https://reddit.com/r/tomipioneers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOMI (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. TOMI has a current supply of 1,103,788,656.12627287 with 1,093,064,989.9155896 in circulation. The last known price of TOMI is 0.00272171 USD and is down -4.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $9,416,407.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars.

