Top Large Cap Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 4th

NVIDIA, Invesco QQQ, and Tesla are the three Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large cap stocks refer to shares of companies with a market capitalization typically exceeding $10 billion, denoting well-established and financially stable firms. These companies often serve as industry leaders, offering consistent performance and dividend payouts even in volatile market conditions. As a result, investors generally view large cap stocks as a reliable and comparatively low-risk component of a diversified portfolio. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $7.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.90. 389,337,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,144,280. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $195.95.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $26.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $424.24. 86,014,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,513,247. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $503.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $504.72. The company has a market cap of $269.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $540.81.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $28.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.78. The company had a trading volume of 139,884,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,436,151. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $309.32 and its 200 day moving average is $322.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.03 billion, a PE ratio of 117.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

