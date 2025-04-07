Top Utility Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 7th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, and Ford Motor are the three Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares of companies that provide essential services like electricity, water, or natural gas. They are typically characterized by steady earnings and dividends, often due to regulated markets and consistent consumer demand for these vital services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $5.55 on Monday, reaching $233.88. 136,321,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,848,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.27 billion, a PE ratio of 114.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $305.98 and its 200-day moving average is $324.24. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $491.05. 8,373,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,963,795. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $395.66 and a 1 year high of $539.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $498.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $473.58.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

NYSE F traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $9.25. 166,610,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,496,588. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

