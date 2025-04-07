Trek Financial LLC Buys 37,923 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Trek Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 128.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,923 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 15,230 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 362.4% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 83,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 57,979 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $25.28 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.11. The company has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.2488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

