Trek Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Trek Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $287,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 245,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,364,000 after buying an additional 29,437 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 30.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $115.07 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.63 and a fifty-two week high of $146.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.22 and a 200-day moving average of $137.16.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.1767 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.