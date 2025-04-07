Trek Financial LLC Purchases 1,181 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Trek Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 111.5% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.95.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $212.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.01 and a 200 day moving average of $238.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $127.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $202.38 and a 52 week high of $258.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,632,388. The trade was a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

