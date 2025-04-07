Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Holdings in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) by 1,806.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,544 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.27% of Harrow worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HROW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Harrow by 443.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 194,480 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Harrow by 195.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,313,000 after acquiring an additional 166,602 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Harrow by 301.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 39,506 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP grew its position in shares of Harrow by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 110,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 36,269 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harrow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Harrow from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Harrow in a report on Monday, March 31st.

Harrow Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:HROW opened at $23.52 on Monday. Harrow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $59.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.02 and a beta of 0.46.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $66.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.01 million. Harrow had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Harrow, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Harrow Company Profile

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

