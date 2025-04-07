Trexquant Investment LP Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,492 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,478,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,077,000 after purchasing an additional 67,079 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 386.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 13,560 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 15,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 110.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 36,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 19,329 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $26.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.06 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.27.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 205.88%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAG. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

