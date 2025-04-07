Trexquant Investment LP Has $3.77 Million Stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,848 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.14% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,844,000 after acquiring an additional 32,027 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,726,000 after purchasing an additional 20,636 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth $26,332,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,311 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,472,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 56,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 6.8 %

AMR stock opened at $107.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.08. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.40 and a 12 month high of $361.17.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $617.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.20 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

