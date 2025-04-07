Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 35,327 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price (down previously from $109.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded American Electric Power from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.77.

American Electric Power Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $104.48 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.16 and a 52-week high of $110.48. The company has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.79 and a 200-day moving average of $99.23.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.43%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

