Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,750 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.22% of NetScout Systems worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 32.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in NetScout Systems by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in NetScout Systems by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 316.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTCT. StockNews.com raised NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NetScout Systems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $152,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,661.83. The trade was a 15.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean A. Bua sold 11,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $287,016.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,955.12. The trade was a 14.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,499 shares of company stock valued at $512,321 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Stock Down 4.3 %

NTCT stock opened at $19.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.99. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 50.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Further Reading

