Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 64,156 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.09% of Olin worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in Olin by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 5,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in Olin by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Olin by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Olin by 14.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLN. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Olin from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Olin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.69.

NYSE:OLN opened at $20.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $19.16 and a 1-year high of $59.31.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Olin had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Olin declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 45% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Todd Lane bought 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.06 per share, for a total transaction of $203,435.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,435. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

