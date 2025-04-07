Trexquant Investment LP Sells 18,292 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,292 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in RLI were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RLI during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of RLI by 76.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in RLI by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of RLI from $100.50 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on RLI from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

RLI Stock Down 5.0 %

NYSE RLI opened at $76.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.57. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $67.53 and a one year high of $91.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.64). RLI had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 19.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Insider Transactions at RLI

In other news, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. sold 2,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $214,484.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,835.68. This represents a 10.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Craig W. Kliethermes acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.35 per share, with a total value of $356,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,931,206.50. This trade represents a 3.73 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,200 shares of company stock worth $805,774. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Further Reading

