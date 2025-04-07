Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 321,076 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 36,804 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Trimble worth $22,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,391,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Trimble by 217.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,377,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $239,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,937 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,041,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,271,403 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $89,837,000 after buying an additional 520,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 1,064.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 456,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,257,000 after buying an additional 417,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In other Trimble news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $266,932.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at $235,985.75. The trade was a 53.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 2,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total transaction of $153,702.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,529.98. This trade represents a 17.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,421 shares of company stock worth $831,683 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRMB stock opened at $56.51 on Monday. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

