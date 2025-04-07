Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stake Lifted by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 465,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,414 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.07% of Trip.com Group worth $31,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 227.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1,496.7% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 443.5% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Price Performance

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $55.89 on Monday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $77.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Trip.com Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Trip.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.02%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TCOM. StockNews.com downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TCOM

Trip.com Group Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.