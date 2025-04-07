Twin Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OGE. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 204.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays raised their target price on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

OGE opened at $43.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.51. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $46.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4213 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.36%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

