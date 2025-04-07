Twin Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,570 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,796 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,415,427,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Walt Disney by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,858,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,209,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,930 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,197,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,137,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,742 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $358,151,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,707,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Walt Disney Stock Down 6.0 %

DIS stock opened at $83.52 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.40 and a twelve month high of $118.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.68 and its 200-day moving average is $105.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

