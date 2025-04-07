Twin Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Smurfit Westrock news, insider Alvaro Henao sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $215,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,057.90. This represents a 8.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ken Bowles sold 24,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $1,333,828.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,136,877.48. This represents a 17.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Smurfit Westrock Trading Down 4.0 %

Smurfit Westrock stock opened at $41.02 on Monday. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 12-month low of $38.27 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 74.58 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.62.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.33). Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 6.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smurfit Westrock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.4308 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Smurfit Westrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is presently 312.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

