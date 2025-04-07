Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 121 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,929 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $127.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.05. The stock has a market cap of $140.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Melius assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $3,275,511.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,010.46. This trade represents a 48.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $509,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,716,927. The trade was a 4.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,968 shares of company stock worth $4,685,077 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

