Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 176 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRV opened at $242.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.38 and its 200 day moving average is $248.80. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.21 and a fifty-two week high of $269.56.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.56%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

