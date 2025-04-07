Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lessened its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,396 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,766,683 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,903,846,000 after buying an additional 2,364,525 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,561,447 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,621,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,088 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,596,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137,512 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,467,754,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,273,165 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $800,637,000 after purchasing an additional 774,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,552.46. This trade represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $1,431,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 361,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,901,755.56. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 7.7 %

NYSE:UBER opened at $64.50 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.41.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

