UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Stock Price

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at UBS Group from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huntsman

Huntsman Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE HUN traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.00. 2,922,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,252,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.85. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.06.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Huntsman by 2,388.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.