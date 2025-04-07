UBS Group Lowers AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target to $88.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AGCO. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AGCO from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Baird R W lowered shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Get AGCO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AGCO

AGCO Stock Down 0.7 %

AGCO traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $78.75. 813,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,997. AGCO has a 52-week low of $73.79 and a 52-week high of $125.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.87.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,504,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $608,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654,350 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AGCO by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,984,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,951,000 after acquiring an additional 258,054 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 534.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,901,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,615 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,744,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,522,000 after buying an additional 39,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,360,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,641,000 after buying an additional 961,081 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AGCO

(Get Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.