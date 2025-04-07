Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 1189749 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UAA. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Under Armour Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 215.1% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 68,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 46,828 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,431,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 150,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,815,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,873,000 after buying an additional 84,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Articles

