United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
United-Guardian Stock Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:UG opened at $8.88 on Friday. United-Guardian has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.85.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of United-Guardian
About United-Guardian
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than United-Guardian
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Newsmax’s IPO Whiplash: Meme Stock Hype or Growth Potential?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Disney 2025 Shareholders: Major Updates for Investors
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Advance Auto Parts Stock: A Classic Rebound Play in the Making
Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.