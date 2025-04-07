United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:UG opened at $8.88 on Friday. United-Guardian has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of United-Guardian

About United-Guardian

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United-Guardian in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of United-Guardian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 10,466 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of United-Guardian by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United-Guardian by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. 23.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.