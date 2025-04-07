United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Holdings Trimmed by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 57,042 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,849 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 314.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,279,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,774,000 after purchasing an additional 970,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Microelectronics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,947,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,501,000 after purchasing an additional 750,472 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 178.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 383,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 246,034 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,205,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,995,000 after buying an additional 240,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

Shares of UMC opened at $6.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.86. United Microelectronics Co. has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

