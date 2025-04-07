Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLO. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.67.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $104.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $98.26 and a 1 year high of $183.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.94 and a 200-day moving average of $132.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.30%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

