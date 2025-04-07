Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $169.32 and last traded at $169.80, with a volume of 498134 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $177.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.89. The firm has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.9377 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36,358.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 589,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,364,000 after acquiring an additional 587,919 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 185,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

