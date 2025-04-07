Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $169.32 and last traded at $169.80, with a volume of 498134 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $177.07.
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.89. The firm has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.86.
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.9377 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.
