Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 944,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $387,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 351,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,205,000 after purchasing an additional 134,854 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 80,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 278.8% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $334.02 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $310.21 and a one year high of $429.11. The company has a market cap of $331.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $398.35 and a 200-day moving average of $401.91.

Vanguard Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.