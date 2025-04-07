Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $112.05 and last traded at $112.42, with a volume of 823683 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.03.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.86 and its 200-day moving average is $130.31.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Options Activity Points to More Volatility for Palantir Stock
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- NVIDIA Stock: Oversold, Undervalued — How Low Can It Go?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- MicroStrategy Sees Insider Buy-Sell Action in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.