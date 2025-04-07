Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $112.05 and last traded at $112.42, with a volume of 823683 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.03.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.86 and its 200-day moving average is $130.31.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VYM. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

