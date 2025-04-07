Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Position Lessened by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,624,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055,528 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.50% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $152,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,071.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VGIT opened at $59.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.77 and a 200-day moving average of $58.75. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.03 and a 52-week high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.1964 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.