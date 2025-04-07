Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $262.66 and last traded at $264.01, with a volume of 276463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $277.82.
Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.44.
Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.3397 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF
About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF
The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Options Activity Points to More Volatility for Palantir Stock
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- NVIDIA Stock: Oversold, Undervalued — How Low Can It Go?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- MicroStrategy Sees Insider Buy-Sell Action in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.