Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $262.66 and last traded at $264.01, with a volume of 276463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $277.82.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.44.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.3397 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Amara Financial LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Amara Financial LLC. now owns 70,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,938,000 after purchasing an additional 21,417 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

