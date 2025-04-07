Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,165,000. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,345.2% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,308,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,137 shares during the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 879.7% in the 4th quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 801,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,429,000 after buying an additional 720,010 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,665,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,644,000 after acquiring an additional 585,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 685.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 445,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,655,000 after purchasing an additional 388,506 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $84.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $91.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.79.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.9319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

