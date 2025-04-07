Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Southeast Asset Advisors LLC

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,965 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $465.52 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $444.02 and a 1-year high of $563.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $536.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $539.41.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $1.8121 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

