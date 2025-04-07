Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,845 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $301.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $358.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.11. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $285.24 and a one year high of $386.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.5475 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

