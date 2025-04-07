Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,635 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.06% of Verisk Analytics worth $23,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 233.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 57.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $284.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.49. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.34 and a 52-week high of $306.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $735.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.55 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 274.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.87%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.06, for a total transaction of $595,428.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,155.96. The trade was a 18.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $321,642.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,760,958.66. This represents a 7.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,648 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,047 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

